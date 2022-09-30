India to undergo preparatory camp in Australia ahead of WC

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Indian cricket team is expected to fly to Australia on October 6 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup to attend a special preparation camp.

For a training camp leading up to the T20 World Cup, the Indian side will fly out to Australia on October 6, two days after the T20I series against South Africa is over as a reserve team, captained most likely by Shikhar Dhawan, will be announced by the selectors for the three one-day internationals against South Africa from October 6-11 according to ESPNcricinfo.

Prior to travelling to Brisbane for two additional exhibition matches against Australia and New Zealand before the tournament proper, India will train there till October 13 and are scheduled to play a practice match against Western Australia there as well.

Up to five members of the T20 World Cup team, including the standbys, have never played in Australia's premier cricket league. Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel (who travelled once with the U-19s in 2009), Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda (who travelled once with the U-19s in 2013), and Ravi Bishnoi are the individuals mentioned. Therefore, these games might make it easier for these players to adjust and prepare for matches.

India is now awaiting the health update of Hooda and Jasprit Bumrah, who are both receiving treatment for back problems at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Hooda was declared ineligible for the South Africa series, but Bumrah was only dropped on Wednesday, the day before the first T20I after he reported a back injury.



Bumrah had only recently returned for the T20Is against Australia earlier this month after missing the Asia Cup due to back problems. He is currently back in the care of the NCA's medical staff, where it is thought that he had scans. He hasn't been completely disqualified from the T20 World Cup, but there are serious questions about his participation. It is probable that Chahar and Mohammad Shami will be called up to the main squad if injuries do prevent both Hooda and Bumrah from playing.

India has put a lot of effort into getting ready for the T20 World Cup. They played T20Is in Ireland, England, the Caribbean, and the UAE over the course of the past three months, in addition to the home series against Australia and South Africa.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifiers. Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

