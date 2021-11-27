India tour of SA important for future generation of Proteas players: Behardien

Cape Town [South Africa], November 27 (ANI): Former South Africa batter Farhan Behardien is hoping that India tours the country next month and the new COVID-19 variant does not derail the tour.

"I hope the biggest cricket nation in the world tours our country next month!! The future generation of South African players need it more than ever!! #India," tweeted Behardien.

India is slated to tour South Africa next month for three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is. The tour is slated to begin on December 17.



The World Health Organisation on Friday alarmed the siren among countries after a new variant of COVID-19 was classified in South Africa, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.

This came after the WHO held a meeting to discuss the newly-identified COVID-19 variant. "The recently discovered variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529 is of concern. It has more mutations than science knows about other alarming variants. The WHO has assessed this new variant as worrisome," the statement said.

This variant has been labelled as B.1.1.529 by scientists. WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said after the meeting that early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study. (ANI)

