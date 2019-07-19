BCCI logo
BCCI logo

India tour of WI: No selection meeting on July 19, says BCCI

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:15 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that there is no selection meeting on Friday to decide India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.
"There is no selection meeting in Mumbai on Friday. We will update you with details of the meeting once it is finalised," BCCI said in a statement.
India will start their Windies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, three ODIs and two Test matches.
Earlier, it was reported that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will most likely be rested for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies. However, both players will join the team prior to the Test series which will start from August 22.
There were also many speculations regarding former skipper MS Dhoni's availability for the tour.
A BCCI source had told ANI on Wednesday that no meeting had taken place with the wicketkeeper-batsman.
"No meeting has taken place with Dhoni yet regarding the West Indies tour. There will be a meeting with Dhoni first and after that things will become clear regarding his availability. The team selection is either on July 19 or 20," the source had said. (ANI)

