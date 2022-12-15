India vs Bangladesh: Shreyas Iyer gets lifeline as bails fail to dislodge from stumps

Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 14 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer received a massive slice of luck late on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The Indian middle-order batter was at 77 when medium-pacer Ebadot Hossain breached his defence to hit the stumps. However, to Bangladesh's surprise, the bails failed to dislodge and remained on the stumps, giving Iyer a life.

According to Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, the bail has to be fully dislodged for a batter to be given out. "29.1 The wicket is broken: The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground," says the law.



Incidentally, the bail was replaced only three balls earlier when it failed to light up, causing a delay in play. To Iyer's luck, it was this exact bail that failed to come off when Ebadot hit the stumps.

Bangladesh, however, managed a wicket in the very next over to break a solid 149-run partnership between Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara. The latter was cleaned up by Taijul Islam with a sharp delivery that turned square and beat the defensive push by the Indian No.3 batter.

Axar Patel was dismissed of the final ball of the day to give Bangladesh a bit of relief. Iyer remained unbeaten on 82 at stumps with India six down for 278 at the close of play.

Brief Score: India 278/6 (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 82*; Taijul Islam 3-84) vs Bangladesh (ANI)

