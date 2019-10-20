India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Play interrupted due to bad light

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The play was interrupted on day two of the third Test match between India and South Africa due to bad light at the JSCA International Stadium here on Sunday.

Before the interruption, India took quick two wickets. Mohammad Shami picked the first wicket as Dean Elgar was caught behind in the first over. In the next over, Umesh Yadav dismissed Quinton de Kock. South Africa are currently on 9/2.

Earlier, India opener Rohit Sharma's double ton and Ajinkya Rahane's 115 guided the team to 497/9 in the first innings after which the hosts declared their innings.

India resumed their innings from 224/3 on Day Two. Riding on the confidence from the previous day, both Rohit and Rahane played their natural game and didn't allow the Proteas' bowlers to settle down.

The duo built a massive stand of 267 runs for the fourth wicket. However, their long partnership was cut short when Rahane got out after smashing his 11th Test century.

Rohit too was dismissed after smashing his first double in the longest format of the game.

Debutant George Linde scalped four wickets for South Africa. The left spinner dismissed Ravindra Jadeja after the latter's half-century.

In pursuit of a yet another mammoth total in the first innings, Indian batsmen started slogging every ball but were reduced to 450/7 after 111 overs.

A late onslaught by Umesh Yadav helped team India score some quick runs. India declared their innings after Yadav's dismissal by Linde at the score of 31.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets. Dane Piedt and Anrich Nortje scalped one wicket each. (ANI)

