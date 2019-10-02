India vs South Africa first Test: Rohit Sharma's half century gives India a strong start

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rohit Sharma's half-century and Mayank Agarwal's cautious 39 gave India a formidable start in the first session of the day one of the ongoing test series between India and South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue have posted a score of 91 without losing a wicket till the lunchtime on day one.

Both Rohit and Mayank are unbeaten on 52 and 39 respectively.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India got off to a solid start as openers Rohit and Mayank laid a solid foundation for the team.

Rohit's immaculate cover drives and two swashbuckling sixes help the right-handed batsman reach his half-century before lunch.

India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami.

South Africa's playing XI: Faf du Plessis (Capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada. (ANI)

