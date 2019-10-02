Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rohit Sharma's half-century and Mayank Agarwal's cautious 39 gave India a formidable start in the first session of the day one of the ongoing test series between India and South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.
The Men in Blue have posted a score of 91 without losing a wicket till the lunchtime on day one.
Both Rohit and Mayank are unbeaten on 52 and 39 respectively.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, India got off to a solid start as openers Rohit and Mayank laid a solid foundation for the team.
Rohit's immaculate cover drives and two swashbuckling sixes help the right-handed batsman reach his half-century before lunch.
India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami.
South Africa's playing XI: Faf du Plessis (Capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada. (ANI)
India vs South Africa first Test: Rohit Sharma's half century gives India a strong start
ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:25 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rohit Sharma's half-century and Mayank Agarwal's cautious 39 gave India a formidable start in the first session of the day one of the ongoing test series between India and South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.