India vs South Africa Test: India wins toss, elects to bat first

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): India won the toss and has decided to bat in the first Test against South Africa being played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Kohli led side is currently leading the World Test Championship points table with 120 points, while South Africa will start their WTC campaign with this first Test match against India.

The T20I series between the two sides was levelled after South Africa won the 3rd T20I. The Men in Blue had won the second T20I by seven wickets after the first match was abandoned due to rain.

India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami.

South Africa's playing XI: Faf du Plessis (Capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada. (ANI)

