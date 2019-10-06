India vs South Africa Test records most number of sixes in a match

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The world record for the most number of sixes hit in a Test match was broken during India and South Africa's ongoing game here on Sunday.

Dane Piedt whacked a six over deep square leg to register 36th six of the match.

The previous record of 35 sixes was set during New Zealand vs Pakistan Test in Sharjah in November 2014.

Earlier in the day, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin equaled the record of Sri Lankan player Muttiah Muralitharan of being the fastest bowler to reach 350 Test wickets on the fifth day of the first match.

India is in a dominating position in the match as South Africa has lost eight wickets and still requires 278 runs to win the match. (ANI)

