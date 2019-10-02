Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

India vs South Africa Test: Rohit Sharma hits first century in Test as opener

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:57 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rohit Sharma smashed his first century as an opening batsman in the longest format of the game here on Wednesday.
The right-handed batsman now has four centuries in Test matches. He hit the other three centuries at number six position.
Earlier in the day, after winning the toss and electing to bat, India got off to a sturdy start as openers Rohit and Mayank laid a solid foundation for the team.
Rohit's immaculate cover drives and five swashbuckling sixes help the right-handed batsman reach the three-figure mark before tea.
Both Rohit and Mayank are unbeaten on 115 and 84 respectively.
India has posted a score of 202 without losing a wicket till tea on day one.
India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami.
South Africa's playing XI: Faf du Plessis (Capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada. (ANI)

