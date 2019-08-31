India batsman Mayank Agarwal
India batsman Mayank Agarwal

India vs West Indies: Pitch was challenging to bat on, says Mayank Agarwal

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:51 IST

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal who played a knock of 55-run against West Indies in the second Test said that the wicket was challenging for batting as the ball was moving in the first session.
"It was challenging initially, I thought in the first session the ball was doing a bit. Roach and Holder bowled on great areas. It was not easy to bat on as there was a lot of moisture in the pitch," Agarwal told reporters during a presser here.
After being put in to bat, India had a steady start as openers KL Rahul and Agarwal laid down a foundation for the team. Both the batsmen put up a stand of 32 runs, but their resistance was cut short as Windies skipper Jason Holder had Rahul (13) caught at first slip.
Agarwal hailed Holder's bowling spell as he scalped three wickets and bowled six maiden overs. He returned with the figure of 3-39.
"I think Holder was bowling on great areas and not giving us an inch to score. He does not give many free deliveries to score runs. The pressure is always there. As a batsman you know, you are not getting much out of him," Agarwal said.
When asked about the debutant Rahkeem Cornwall's bowling Agarwal said that his bowling is very consistent and it was not easy to score runs off him. Cornwall bagged one wicket and bowled eight maiden overs.
Virat Kohli scored 76 runs before he was scalped by Holder. Agarwal and Kohli stitched a partnership of 69 runs for the third wicket.
He continued, "I think Rahkeem forms good clusters and is very consistent. It was not easy to score on his bowling. It was very important for me and Virat Kohli to actually get a partnership going."
India posted a score of 264/5 on day one of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies here at Sabina Park on Friday.
Both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively at the close of play on day one. (ANI)

