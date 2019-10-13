South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

India was better than us in every department, says Faf du Plessis after defeat

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:40 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat in the second Test match on Sunday, South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis has admitted that India was better than them in every department.
"All in all, India has been much better than us in every department. If you look the team in terms of Test caps and experience and the number they have on the board in terms of the averages that is where we need to get up as a team," Plessis said in the post-match press conference.
"If you look from the batting point of view, if you look at the numbers side of things, then it is not good enough," he added.
India won the match by 137 runs and an innings. With this victory, India have sealed the three-match Test series as they are on a 2-0 lead.
India had declared their first innings on 601/5, which Du Plessis said was a 'massive mountain to climb'.
"I thought it was a good cricket wicket to bat on in the first innings and the fact that we did not get 400 plus runs on that wicket and especially the way they batted, it was always going to be a massive mountain to climb after that," said Plessis.
In the first innings, South Africa scored 275 runs and India enforced the follow-on. South Africa only managed to score 189 runs in the second innings before the Indian bowlers bundled them out.
From the South African team, many notable players like Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers have retired. The skipper said any team will face challenges if their 'best players' are taken out.
"It is purely inexperience. Best test teams are the teams with experienced players. One day cricket and T20 cricket is different. This Indian team is experienced. There is a lot of experienced players in the dressing room," he said.
"We are on a stage where we have lost most of our experienced players. Steyn, Morkel, Amla and De Villiers; all those players were season campaigners."
"And now it is a new group of guys who have played 10 to 15 matches. That will take time. You cannot replace those guys overnight. If you take out the best players, any team will face challenges," Plessis added.
The third Test match between both the teams will commence from October 19. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Sultan of Johar Cup: India trounce New Zealand 8-2

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian junior team trounced New Zealand 8-2 in their second match of 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:21 IST

Gautam Gambhir's foundation to take care of 100 children of bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is over the moon and has announced that his NGO GG Foundation will take care of 100 children of those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:11 IST

Indian women's team arrive in Kalinga Stadium to attend national camp

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As the FIH Olympic Qualifiers are inching closer, the Indian women's hockey team arrived in Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday to attend a national coaching camp which will commence from October 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:59 IST

Will change medal's colour from silver to gold next time, says...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 13 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani, who bagged a silver in the Women's World Boxing Championship, said she will change her medal's colour to gold in the next edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:07 IST

Cricket fraternity congratulates Indian team on record-breaking victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team after it registered a massive victory over South Africa in the second Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:52 IST

Great team effort, spirit shown by boys: Virat Kohli after...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the teammates as they showcased a 'great team effort and spirited' performance after they won a second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:07 IST

George Linde to replace injured Keshav Maharaj in third Test...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 13 (ANI): South Africa spinner George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in the third Test match against India after the latter sustained a right-shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:46 IST

Mitchell Marsh sustains right-hand injury

Perth [Australia], Oct 13 (ANI): Western Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh on Sunday sustained a right-hand injury during his team's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:45 IST

Indian team arrive in Kolkata for upcoming clash against Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian team landed here on Sunday for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:32 IST

Pune Test: India defeat South Africa by 137 runs and an innings,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by 137 runs and an innings in the second Test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:53 IST

Sports ministry decides to make sporting infrastructure accessible to all

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Ministry of sports on Sunday decided to allow national and state sports federations, leagues and clubs to organise sports events in all sporting facilities owned by the government, free of cost, in an attempt of provide impetus to the Fit India Movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:51 IST

India's 22-member squad for National Coaching Camp announced

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Sunday announced a 22-member squad for the National Coaching Camp ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More
iocl