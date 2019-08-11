India-West Indies 2nd ODI: India win toss, opt to bat first

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tabago], Aug 11 (ANI): India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.

India did not tweak their squad while West Indies made one change in the squad. Oshane Thomas replaced Fabian Allen.

The Men in Blue had white-washed Windies in the three-match T20I and the first ODI between the two sides was called-off due to rain.

Following are the playing XI for both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas. (ANI)