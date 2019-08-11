India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

India-West Indies 2nd ODI: India win toss, opt to bat first

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:10 IST

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tabago], Aug 11 (ANI): India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.
India did not tweak their squad while West Indies made one change in the squad. Oshane Thomas replaced Fabian Allen.
The Men in Blue had white-washed Windies in the three-match T20I and the first ODI between the two sides was called-off due to rain.
Following are the playing XI for both the teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:37 IST

Vennam Jyothi Surekha to represent India in Asian Archery Championship

Vijayawada [Andhra Pradesh], Aug 11 (ANI): Vijayawada's archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has been selected to represent the Indian team for the upcoming 21st Asian Archery Championship, to be held in Bangkok.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:30 IST

We hope Neymar comes back: Carles Alena

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena said that it would hurt him if Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar will join their 'eternal rival' Real Madrid while hoping for the return of 27-year-old Camp Nou.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:35 IST

Bangladesh names 14-member squad for T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 11 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday named 14-woman squad for the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:26 IST

Diego Simeone hails Joao Felix

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Impressed with Joao Felix's performance against Juventus, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that the 19-year-old has 'many capabilities'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:51 IST

Messi unlikely to play La Liga opener

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde revealed that it is unlikely that Lionel Messi will feature in the club's La Liga opener which will be played against Athletic Bilbao.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:28 IST

Indian hockey teams leave for Olympic Test Event

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Both Indian Men's and Women's teams left from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Sunday to take part in the Olympic Test event starting in Tokyo, Japan from August 17 this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:20 IST

Have to accept rules: Rajkumar Sharma on BCCI's acceptance to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that everyone has to accept the rules, adding that both Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) compromised a lot to come into a mutual underst

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:02 IST

Sports Authority of India to hire nutritionists, chefs

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a special move, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is all set to hire top-of-the-line professionals - nutritionists, chefs and mess managers, to ensure personalised diet for all athletes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:36 IST

St Lucia Stars ousted from Caribbean Premier League

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): St Lucia Stars have been ousted from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the side will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:03 IST

Virat Kohli just 19 runs away from breaking Javed Miandad's record

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli would look to break Pakistan's Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:17 IST

Second knee surgery was tough call to make: Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): After undergoing knee surgery, Indian batsman Suresh Raina on Sunday released a statement on Twitter, saying the decision to undergo the operation was a tough call to make.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:02 IST

Two men arrested after security scare outside Mesut Ozil's house

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Two men were arrested outside midfielder Mesut Ozil's house after the latest security scare for the Arsenal's star.

Read More
iocl