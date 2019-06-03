India will come back home with World Cup: BCCI President CK Khanna

Southampton [UK], June 2 (ANI): BCCI Acting president CK Khanna, on Sunday, expressed his confidence in the Indian team and said that the team will 'come back home with the World Cup'.

"I am confident that team is going to perform at the best and definitely they will come back home with the World Cup," Khanna told ANI.

India is yet to start their World Cup campaign as their first match is scheduled to take place on June 5. The team is entering in the premier tournament under the leadership of Virat Kohli and the squad also includes the 2011 World Cup winning-captain MS Dhoni.

India's opponent, South Africa have already faced a humiliating 104-run defeat at the hands of England in the opening match of the quadrennial tournament.

Khanna wished the team for their opening match and said he is confident that under the leadership of Virat Kohli and the experience of MS Dhoni, the team will win the match against South Africa.

"I want to wish the Indian cricket team the very best for their first match of the world cup. I am very much confident that the team, under the leadership of Virat and with the experience of MS Dhoni, will begin the campaign of the World Cup on a winning note against South Africa," he said.

"Under the guidance of head coach Ravi Shastri, there is no doubt that the team will do its best. We are fully confident that Virat Kohli, Ravi Shashti, MS Dhoni and rest of the players will make it possible," he added. (ANI)