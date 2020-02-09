India will definitely win U19 World Cup, says Dhruv Jurel's father

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): India U19 player Dhruv Jurel's father Nem Singh Jurel has said the country's team is very strong and will definitely win the U19 World Cup final.

"We are just hoping that the team brings the World Cup. Dhruv has told me that he will give his 100 per cent and will try to do his best. Our team is very strong. We will definitely bring home the World Cup," Nem Singh told ANI.

Dhruv's coach Parvendra Yadav also hailed player's dedication, saying that the wicket-keeper batsman never missed training.

"Dhruv never misses practice because of any function or something. He used to stay with me to practice. He used to continuously practice. This is his quality," he said.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final of the tournament today.

This is India's seventh appearance in the final of the competition while Bangladesh has managed to reach the big stage for the first time.

India has won the tournament four times. They managed to take away the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

The Boys in Blue defeated arch-rival Pakistan in the semi-finals by ten wickets and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat after scoring an unbeaten century.

On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with India. (ANI)

