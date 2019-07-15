India will host ISSF World Cup 2020

Munich [Germany], July 15 (ANI): International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Monday approved India's application to host the ISSF World Cup stages.

Secretary-General of ISSF Alexander Rater wrote a letter to Raninder Singh, president of the National Rifle Association of India, which states: "ISSF Executive Committee approved the dates of the 2020 ISSF World Cup stages."

"We confirm that the dates for the ISSF World Cup in rifle/pistol/shotgun events to be held in New Delhi, India," added Rater.

The last edition of ISSF World Cup was held in Munich, Germany.

The ISSF World Cup will be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26 next year. (ANI)

