India will host ISSF World Cup 2020

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:08 IST

Munich [Germany], July 15 (ANI): International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Monday approved India's application to host the ISSF World Cup stages.
Secretary-General of ISSF Alexander Rater wrote a letter to Raninder Singh, president of the National Rifle Association of India, which states: "ISSF Executive Committee approved the dates of the 2020 ISSF World Cup stages."
"We confirm that the dates for the ISSF World Cup in rifle/pistol/shotgun events to be held in New Delhi, India," added Rater.
The ISSF World Cup will be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26 next year. (ANI)

