India will take next match against Sri Lanka very seriously, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 28 (ANI): Qualifying for the semi-finals in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup will leave no room for complacency as Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday said that the side would take their next match in the group stage very seriously.

India defeated New Zealand by four runs on Thursday to enter the semi-finals of the tournament.

"I know we have qualified, but the next game is still crucial for us. We will be taking Sri Lanka very seriously. They have been doing well. I know they have not won a game but they were almost there on both occasions. We will be taking it very seriously before we start thinking about the semi-finals," ICC quoted Kaur as saying.

Sri Lanka have had the toughest start to the tournament having lost to New Zealand and Australia in their opening two games, followed by facing India in their third Group A fixture.

India remains undefeated in the tournament so far after outclassing Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The side will take on Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Junction Oval. (ANI)

