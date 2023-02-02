India win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in tri-series final

East London [South Africa], February 2 (ANI): India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the final of the tri-nation series also featuring West Indies on Thursday.

India qualified for the final after finishing at the top of the points table with 14 points and three wins in four matches. One of their matches ended in no result. South Africa ended in the second position with 10 points and two wins in four matches. They lost one of their matches and the other failed to produce a result.



West Indies finished last with no points under their belt. They lost all their four matches.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. (ANI)

