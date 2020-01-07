India win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka in second T20I

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): India won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Holkar stadium here on Tuesday.

India is currently hosting Lasith Malinga-led side for the three-match T20I series. The first match at Guwahati was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

India's playing XI are -- Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka's playing XI are -- Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain). (ANI)

