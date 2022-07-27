India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies in third ODI

Port of Spain [Trinidad], July 27 (ANI): Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday.

India has an unassailable lead in the series of 2-0. They had won the previous ODI by two wickets.

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, "We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that. That is a big positive for us, happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time, you need to be smart. Dravid is doing a good job, the more the players will play, the better they will get. We got one change. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan."



West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said at the toss, "The first two games, we were heartbroken. We are motivated today, we need to get over the line. We spoke about batting 50 overs, but we need to be more consistent. We will get to see the result eventually. Holder, Keemo and Carty come in the team.."

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

