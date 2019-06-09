India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

India win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:02 IST

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): India will be batting first in their second match of the ongoing World Cup against Australia after they won the toss at The Oval here on Sunday.
India got off to a brilliant start in this edition of the premier tournament as they secured a 6-wicket victory over South Africa on June 5. India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma displayed a scintillating performance against the Proteas as he played an unbeaten knock of 122 runs and helped his side chase a modest target of 228 runs.
Virat Kohli-led India entered in the tournament with a favourite tag on their shoulder and justified their tag in the first match. Apart from the skipper, the squad also includes Shikhar Dhawan, 2011 World Cup-winning MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya, who is emerging as the best all-rounder.
India's bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and will get support from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But it was the spin attack that shined during the first match as Yuzvendra Chahal sent four of the Proteas batsmen back to the pavilion to give India an upper hand over South Africa.
Moreover, Kohli is the number one ODI batsman in the ICC Men's ODI player rankings while Bumrah atop the bowling list.
However, Australia are also on their astounding form as they have won both of their first two matches. After registering an easy win over Afghanistan by seven-wickets during their World Cup opening match, Australia won a thriller against West Indies by 15 runs.
Despite West Indies reduced the Australian side to 38/4, the latter managed to rack up a total of 288 runs, which proved enough for them as they restricted West Indies on 273 runs to win the match. Therefore, it shows that the defending champions have the ability to make a comeback from anywhere and stun the opposition.
Hence, it will be interesting to see who will witness their first defeat in the World Cup 2019. (ANI)

