India skipper Virat Kohli

India win toss, opt to bat first in third T20I against South Africa

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:58 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I match against South Africa at M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Sunday.
India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series as they won the second match by seven wickets after the first match was abandoned due to rain.
India have made no change in the playing XI while South Africa brought Beuran Hendricks, replacing Anrich Nortje.
South Africa Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini. (ANI)

