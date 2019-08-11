India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

India-Windies 2nd ODI: Kohli, Iyer helps team post target of 280

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:38 IST

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 11 (ANI): India posted a target of 280 runs in the second ODI against West Indies here at Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.
India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India.
Men in Blue suffered an early blow, as Dhawan (2) was dismissed in the first over by Sheldon Cottrell. He was caught in front of the wickets, umpire denied the dismissal but later turned the decision after Windies took a Decision Review System (DRS).
Virat Kohli came in to bat after Dhawan's dismissal, Kohli and Rohit built a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket. Rohit (18) was sent to pavilion by spinner Roston Chase in the 16th over.
Rishabh Pant joined Kohli in the middle and built a 25-run stand before the former was bowled by Carlos Brathwaite in the 23rd over. He played a knock of 20 runs off 35 balls.
Shreyas Iyer and Kohli helped the side to get past the score of 200 run-mark. Kohli scored 120 runs before he was caught by Kemar Roach off Brathwaite in the 42nd over.
Iyer was also sent to pavilion in the 46th over by Windies skipper Jason Holder in the 46th over. He played a knock of 71 runs.
In the death overs, Kedar Jadhav (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) played a brief knock to help the team to post a total of 279 runs in the 50 overs.
For Windies, Brathwaite scalped three wickets and returned with the figure of 3-53 in ten overs. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:43 IST

Twitterati slam Rishabh Pant for poor performance

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): India batsman Rishabh Pant who played a brief knock of 20 runs against West Indies in the second ODI was criticised by the Twitterati for his consistently poor performance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:42 IST

It was important to start with a win: Aubameyang on Arsenal's...

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored the winning goal during his club's Premier League clash against Newcastle, said that it was important for his team to start the league with a win.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:17 IST

Felt like getting better with each spell: Pat Cummins

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): After displaying a brilliant form in the first Ashes Test, Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that in the match he felt like getting better with each spell.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:59 IST

Hashim Amla thanks fans, supporters for post-retirement wishes

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Former South African batsman Hashim Amla on Sunday thanked his fans and supporters for greeting him with post-retirement wishes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:13 IST

Arsenal secure 1-0 win over Newcastle

England [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Arsenal defeated Newcastle by 1-0 in their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:06 IST

Virat Kohli becomes highest ODI run-getter against West Indies

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the most run-scorer against West Indies in the ODIs here at Queen's Park Oval.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:51 IST

India-West Indies 2nd ODI: India win toss, opt to bat first

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 11 (ANI): India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:37 IST

Vennam Jyothi Surekha to represent India in Asian Archery Championship

Vijayawada [Andhra Pradesh], Aug 11 (ANI): Vijayawada's archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has been selected to represent the Indian team for the upcoming 21st Asian Archery Championship, to be held in Bangkok.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:30 IST

We hope Neymar comes back: Carles Alena

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena said that it would hurt him if Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar will join their 'eternal rival' Real Madrid while hoping for the return of 27-year-old Camp Nou.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:35 IST

Bangladesh names 14-member squad for T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 11 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday named 14-woman squad for the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:26 IST

Diego Simeone hails Joao Felix

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Impressed with Joao Felix's performance against Juventus, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that the 19-year-old has 'many capabilities'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:51 IST

Messi unlikely to play La Liga opener

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde revealed that it is unlikely that Lionel Messi will feature in the club's La Liga opener which will be played against Athletic Bilbao.

Read More
iocl