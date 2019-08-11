India-Windies 2nd ODI: Kohli, Iyer helps team post target of 280

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 11 (ANI): India posted a target of 280 runs in the second ODI against West Indies here at Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India.

Men in Blue suffered an early blow, as Dhawan (2) was dismissed in the first over by Sheldon Cottrell. He was caught in front of the wickets, umpire denied the dismissal but later turned the decision after Windies took a Decision Review System (DRS).

Virat Kohli came in to bat after Dhawan's dismissal, Kohli and Rohit built a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket. Rohit (18) was sent to pavilion by spinner Roston Chase in the 16th over.

Rishabh Pant joined Kohli in the middle and built a 25-run stand before the former was bowled by Carlos Brathwaite in the 23rd over. He played a knock of 20 runs off 35 balls.

Shreyas Iyer and Kohli helped the side to get past the score of 200 run-mark. Kohli scored 120 runs before he was caught by Kemar Roach off Brathwaite in the 42nd over.

Iyer was also sent to pavilion in the 46th over by Windies skipper Jason Holder in the 46th over. He played a knock of 71 runs.

In the death overs, Kedar Jadhav (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) played a brief knock to help the team to post a total of 279 runs in the 50 overs.

For Windies, Brathwaite scalped three wickets and returned with the figure of 3-53 in ten overs. (ANI)

