India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

India-Windies 3rd ODI: Kohli's ton helps India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:40 IST

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant century helped his team defeat West Indies by six wickets (DLS method) in the third ODI here on Wednesday.
With this victory, India won the three-match ODI series by 2-0 after the first ODI got abandoned due to rain.
Chasing a target of 255 runs, both the India openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, started smashing boundaries. They scored 21 runs from the first two overs. However, in the next over, due to lack of coordination, Sharma (10) was run out.
Skipper Virat Kohli then came out to bat and played steadily along with Dhawan. Both kept the scoreboard running and formed a 66-run partnership.
Fabian Allen bowled the 13th over and took the wicket of Dhawan (36) and sent the next batsman, Rishabh Pant, back to the pavilion on a duck.
Shreyas Iyer then accompanied Kohli on the field. Due to the fall of wickets, both avoided risky shots and played cautiously. Both Kohli and Iyer scored their respective half-centuries and formed an impeccable 120-run partnership to put India on a dominating position.
Kemar Roach provided West Indies with a crucial breakthrough as he got hold of Iyer (65) in the 29th over. Kedar Jadhav then took the field to join skipper on the field.
Kohli continued his form and completed his 43rd ODI century. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 114 runs to take India over the line and India won the match by six wickets.
Earlier, after opting to bat first, West Indies had a brilliant start as both the openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis struck regular boundaries.
Although the match was interrupted by the rain in the second over, both the openers did not stop hammering boundaries and sixes as soon as the match was resumed. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami conceded 18 runs in the sixth over as Gayle smashed three boundaries and one six.
Gayle scored his half-century off just 30 balls. However, Lewis missed his half-century by seven runs as he gave away an easy catch to Dhawan off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery. Lewis' dismissal, in the 11th over, ended his 115-run partnership with Gayle.
In the very next over, Gayle (72) too was sent back to the pavilion by Khaleel Ahmed as Virat Kohli caught a sharp catch at mid-off.
Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer took the field and played cautiously to take their side over the 150-run mark. However, after the 22 overs, the match was again interrupted by the rain when West Indies were at 158/2.
After a long wait, the match was continued but was reduced to 35 overs per inning.
India made a solid comeback in the match as both Hope and Hetmyer were dismissed quickly after the match resumed. Shami got hold of Hetymer (25) in the 25th over while Hope (24) became a victim of Ravindra Jadeja in the next over.
Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran then took the charge but their partnership also did not last long as the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Shami in the 31st over. Pooran was playing furiously as he scored 30 runs off just 16 balls.
After Pooran's dismissal, Carlos Brathwaite came out to bat. However, fall of wickets did not stop as skipper Holder (14) too got out, caught by Kohli off Ahmed's ball. Fabian Allen was the next batsman.
In the last over, Brathwaite smashed a six and a four before losing his wicket to Ahmed. Allen then hit a four on the last delivery of the inning to take his side to a respectable total of 240 runs. However, as the match was reduced to 35 overs due to rain, the DLS came in to play and target for India was set for 255 runs.
India will now compete against West Indies for the first Test match starting from August 22.
Brief scores: India 256/4 (Virat Kohli 114*, Shreyas Iyer 65, Fabian Allen 2-40) defeated West Indies 240/7 (Chris Gayle 72, Evin Lewis 43, Khaleel Ahmed 3-68) by six wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:05 IST

Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup, defeat Chelsea on penalties

Istanbul [Turkey], Aug 15 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties by 5-4 to win the UEFA Super Cup here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

Players wish 'happy retirement life' to Gayle

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Although West Indies destructive batsman Chris Gayle is yet to confirm his retirement from international cricket, players from across the globe have started wishing the 39-year-old a 'happy retirement life'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

MSL announces marquee star players for second edition

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 15 (ANI): Mzansi Super League (MSL) on Wednesday announced marquee star players, both South African and international, for the second edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Indian cricket team wishes nation on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Thursday wished the nation a very Happy Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:16 IST

Australia to go with Josh Hazlewood over Mitchell Starc for...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): Australia have finally made a 'tough call' and opted to go with Josh Hazlewood for the second Ashes Test match over Mitchell Starc, coach Justin Langer confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:10 IST

Second Ashes Test: Day one abandoned due to rain

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): The first day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia got abandoned due to rain here at Lord's on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:54 IST

Cricket fraternity elated over inclusion of Women's T20 in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Cricket fraternity is delighted with the inclusion of Women's T20 cricket in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:51 IST

When a club like Bayern calls you cannot say no: Ivan Perisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich's new signing Ivan Perisic revealed that it was not a difficult call for him when the club called him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:45 IST

Rodrygo suffering from injury, confirms Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], Aug 14 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained an injury in the right rectus femoris muscle, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:56 IST

Chris Gayle wears special edition jersey in his 301 ODI match

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who is playing his 301st ODI match, donned a jersey with the number 301 on it on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:28 IST

Dale Steyn not 'medically fit' for India tour, says Corrie Van Zyl

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 14 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn is not 'medically ready', said Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting director Corrie Van Zyl citing the reason for the omission of the pacer from the squad announced for India tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Chris Morris wants to play for South Africa: CSA director Corrie Van Zyl

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 14 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting director Corrie van Zyl on Wednesday said all-rounder Chris Morris wants to play for the country after he made himself unavailable for the India tour.

Read More
iocl