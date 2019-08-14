India-Windies 3rd ODI: West Indies win toss, elect to bat

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the last game of three-match ODI series against India here at the Queen's Park Oval.

India has made one change in the squad. Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Virat Kohli said during the toss: "Just an opportunity to come out and do something challenging. We just spoke about how in the last game, after the drinks break, we lost our way a little bit. When you have played cricket for long periods of time, you can make those mistakes, and it brings in the other team."

On the other hand, Windies made two changes -- Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas out, Keemo Paul and Fabian Allen in.

Jason Holder said during the toss: "Looks like a good wicket. Weather is not in our control, so we have to put runs on the board. We've done heaps of talking, but it's time for execution. We need to take games deeper as possible, take responsibilities and bat deep. We've got to help one another."

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

Windies' playing XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

India is leading the series by 1-0 as they won the second ODI while the first game was abandoned due to rain. (ANI)