India wins thriller against Afghanistan, congratulations pour in for Men in Blue

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India registered a thrilling 11-run win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton.

Mohammad Shami bowled a brilliant final over, as he took a hattrick to seal the victory for India. As soon as the Men in Blue registered a win, congratulatory messages started to pour in on Twitter.

"We won but an outstanding effort from Afghanistan. They can be very proud. Bumrah and Shami saved it for India in the end. Congratulations to @MdShami11 on the Hat-trick. #INDvAFG," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.



"What an outstanding game by Afghanistan! That was a tough one. @MohammadNabi007 your spirit & consistency was commendable. India pulled it back really well, well-done boys! #IndiavsAfghanistan," Indian cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted.



"Well done Afghanistan, Congratulations India. #AFGvIND #CWC19," Bollywood actor Boman Irani tweeted.



"OMG !! What a way to win !! Yaaay @MdShami11 with his hattrick seals it for Indiaaaaaaa," Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi tweeted.



"Outstanding death bowling by India @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 kept his cool in the last over @MdShami11 many congratulations on your hatrick @imVkohli well played well led," former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted.



"ICC World Cup, Extraordinary play by Afghanistan. The best fight against India . Tough luck!!!," Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted.



"Afghanistan won a lot of new fans today. Played superbly and India were lucky to win this.any congratulations to @MdShami11 on a World Cup Hat-trick #INDvAFG," former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.



Earlier, India had won the toss and they opted to bat first. However, Afghanistan displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict India to just 224 runs in the allotted fifty overs. Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi scalped two wickets each for Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami starred with the ball and in the end, India sealed an 11-run victory. Shami got the key wicket of Nabi to shift the match in India's corner

With this win, India has maintained their unbeaten record in this World Cup and they will next take on West Indies on June 27. (ANI)

