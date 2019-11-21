India women win fifth T20I against Windies by 61 runs, clinch series by 5-0

Georgetown [Guyana], Nov 21 (ANI): India women team achieved a clean-sweep against West Indies in the five-match T20I series by 5-0 after trouncing the hosts by 61 runs in the final game at the Providence Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 135, Windies team was restricted to 73/7 by the Indian bowling line-up.

Windies lost their two wickets early as Natasha McLean (9) and Chedean Nation (0) were departed cheaply by Anuja Patil in the fourth over.

Chinelle Henry joined Kyshona Knight in the middle and added brief stand of 15-run for the third wicket before the former was picked by Poonam Yadav in the 10th over, reducing them to 28/3.

Hayley Matthews (2) too failed to leave her mark on the crease and was sent back to the pavilion by Pooja Vastrkar.

After playing a knock of 22 runs, Knight was scalped by Harleen Deol in the 14th over. Windies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 73/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

For India, Anuja Patil picked two wickets while Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav clinched one wicket each.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. India posted a total of 134/3 in their twenty overs.

The team suffered a bad start as they lost both the openers early. Hayley Matthews caught and bowled Shefali Verma (9) in the third over. In the next over, Smriti Mandhana (7) lost her wicket to Anisa Mohammed.

After that, it was all Jemimah Rodrigues' and Veda Krishnamurthy's show. The duo built a massive stand of 117-run for the third wicket and guided the side to get past the 100-run mark.

Rodrigues played a knock of 50 runs before gifting away her wicket to Aaliyah Alleyne in the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Whereas, Krishnamurthy amassed unbeaten 57 off 48 balls studded with four boundaries.

Earlier in the three-game ODI series, India came out triumphant by 2-1 and will next take on England in the tri-nation T20 series on January 31, next year. Australia, England and India will play each other in the tri-nation T20 series. (ANI)

