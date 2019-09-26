Rain plays spoilsport in second T20I and the match got abandoned. (Photo/BCCI Women Twitter)
India women's second T20I against South Africa abandoned due to rain

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:35 IST

Surat (Gujrat) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The second T20I between Indian women and South Africa of the five-match series was abandoned due to rain at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Thursday.
The rain continued pouring due to which the toss could not happen and the match got abandoned without a ball being bowled.
India won the first T20I by 11 runs as Deepti Sharma showcased an exceptional performance, and lead the series 1-0. Sharma picked three wickets and bowled three maiden overs in her four overs quota.
India are hosting South Africa for T20I series which is followed by three-match ODI series.
India's squad for first 3 T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, and Mansi Joshi.
The team will face South Africa in the third T20I here on September 29. (ANI)

