India women's third T20I against South Africa called off due to wet outfield

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): India Women's third T20I match against South Africa Women was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Sunday.

The second T20I match of the five-match series between both the teams was also abandoned due to rain.

India won the first T20I by 11 runs as Deepti Sharma showcased an exceptional performance, and lead the series 1-0. Sharma picked three wickets and bowled three maiden overs in her four-over quota.

India's squad for T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, and Mansi Joshi.

The fourth T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played on October 1. (ANI)

