World champions India will depart from Bengaluru on July 18 to play three ODIs and two T20Is against the Jamaican Blind Cricket team.
Indian blind cricket team will tour Jamaica to play ODI and T20 series

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:53 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming limited overs series against Jamaica.
Indian Blind cricket team will create history as they are travelling for the first time to Jamaica to play a limited overs series.
The team for Jamaica tour is as follows:
B1 Category: Amol Karche, Md. Jafar Iqbal, Basappa Waddagol, Sonu Golkar and Chandrashekar KN
B2 Category: Ajay Kumar Reddy (Capt), D Venkatesh and Surajit Ghara
B3 Category: Sunil Ramesh, Durga Rao, Pankaj Bhue and Deepak Malik
The tour kicks off with the first ODI on July 20 with the second game on the following day.
After a two-day break, the teams will face off in the first T20I on July 24 before finishing off their third ODI engagement on July 25.
The final match of the series and the second T20I will be played on July 27. (ANI)

