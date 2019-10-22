Indian bowling attack number one in the world, says Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After India's massive win in the third and final Test against South Africa, Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday hailed India's bowling attack.

"India now has a great fast bowling unit and we can defeat any country in their home in ODIs and Tests," Rajkumar told ANI.

"At present, I think the Indian bowling attack is number one in the world and no team will give us a bowler-friendly wicket as it can backfire," he added.

His remarks come close on the heels of the conclusion of the Test series against the proteas.

India thrashed South Africa in the Test series 3-0 to maintain their supremacy in the World Test Championship points table.

"It was a fantastic win for India and I would like to congratulate skipper and BCCI," Sharma said.

"Rohit Sharma opening the game and Mayank Agarwal's exceptional run are some of the positives we can take from the series," he added.

Sharma said that the bowling line-up maintained their intensity throughout and it was pleasing to see Nadeem make his debut.

"He has performed brilliantly in IPL and domestic cricket and I wanted him to play for India," he said.

The childhood coach of Kohli also said that the skipper should take some rest whenever required and youngsters should get a chance to play for team India. (ANI)

