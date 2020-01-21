Indian colts shine, Japan dismissed on U19 CWC's joint second-lowest total

Bloemfontein [South Africa], Jan 21 (ANI): Indian colts on Tuesday displayed an outstanding bowling performance to bundle out Japan for 41 in the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup.

This total is the joint second-lowest ever recorded in the history of the tournament.

Five batsmen of Japan were bundled out for a duck as Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi shined with the ball and picked up four and three wickets respectively.

Japan failed to cause any trouble the boys in Blue as the side was restricted to 19/6 in the tenth over.

Indian bowlers did not waste time and bundled out Japan inside 23 overs.

Canada and Bangladesh are the other two sides who have been dismissed for 41 runs in the past in the U-19 CWC.

The lowest total belongs to Scotland as the side was dismissed for 22 against Australia in 2004.

India, who are the defending champions, had defeated Sri Lanka by 90 runs in their first match of the tournament. (ANI)

