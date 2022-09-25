Indian cricket fraternity bids farewell to pace great Jhulan Goswami

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to bid Indian women's pace legend Jhulan Goswami farewell after the third and final ODI against England at Lord's, which was her final international match.

Many cricketers and administration figures took to Twitter on Saturday to bid Jhulan farewell and congratulate her on a legendary career.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women took to Twitter to bid farewell to the legendary bowler.

"Records galore A legacy to be proud of Thank you @JhulanG10 #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI Women.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also bid farewell to the pace legend, saying that she will be a role model for women players for years to come.

"A fantastic career .. befitting that it ended on a winning note ..and she left with a good series individually ..will remain a role model for the women players for decades ahead @JhulanG10

@BCCI," tweeted Ganguly.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also thanked the bowler for inspiring the next generation of cricketers and serving Indian cricket for two decades with unmatched dedication and determination.

"The greatest & most successful fast bowler in women's cricket retires from int'l cricket after two decades of unmatched dedication & determination towards the game. Congrats @JhulanG10 on a phenomenal career with #TeamIndia. Thank you for inspiring next generation of cricketers," tweeted Shah.

A lot of Indian cricketers also congratulated Jhulan on a legendary career and gave her wishes for the next phase of her life.

Former Indian batter Mithali Raj said that Jhulan's longevity as a fast bowler is beyond belief.

"Her longevity as a fast bowler in women's cricket is beyond belief. We have played together since our Under-19 days & @JhulanG10's commitment to the game & her eternal optimism are lessons for all. The Indian jersey will miss you. Best wishes for your future endeavours, Jhulu," tweeted Mithali.

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya bid farewell to the legend, tweeting, "Congratulations on a glorious career @JhulanG10 Such an inspiration to the entire nation with all your achievements. Wishing you a happy retirement."



Indian opener KL Rahul said that Jhulan is "one of the greatest ever to play the sport."

"One of the greatest ever to play the sport. Your love, passion and dedication for the game is an inspiration to many. Thanks for all the wonderful memories. @JhulanG10," he tweeted.



Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted, "Congratulations to one of India's finest cricketers, @JhulanG10 well done on a wonderful career and of course needless to say that you inspired so many girls to take up the sport. Good luck to you as you move towards a new chapter in life."

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman also said that the country is proud of Jhulan.

"You've inspired generations @JhulanG10! For 20 years you've ran in hard and delivered the best for your country and we couldn't be more proud. Many congratulations on a wonderful career and best wishes for the road ahead!," tweeted Laxman.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer said that Jhulan's "purposeful run up, iconic jump action" will be missed.

"That purposeful run up That iconic jump Action you can set your watch to It'll all be missed.. But in the annals of World Cricket, the legend of Jhulan Goswami will forever stand tall! #JhulanGoswami," tweeted Jaffer.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also congratulated Jhulan on an "extraordinary career".

"Congratulations on an extraordinary career @JhulanG10 Your contribution to the game of cricket will forever be an inspiration for the nation #JhulanGoswami #TeamIndia," tweeted Raina.

Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.

Renuka Singh's four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday, winning the game by 16 runs.

Earlier, India had set a target of 170 runs for England after being bundled out for 169. Smriti Mandhana (50), Deepti Sharma (68) scored brilliant half-centuries to help India reach a respectable score. Kate Cross (4/26) was the leading bowler for England.

Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing and was dismissed for a golden duck.

She is the most successful bowler in ODIs and international cricket as a women's player. She has also shown quite a lot of capability with her bat, scoring 1,924 runs in international cricket with three fifties. (ANI)

