Indian cricket fraternity celebrates women team's Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to express happiness at the women's team Asia Cup 2022 triumph.

India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title.

BCCI congratulated the Indian team on their dominant victory.

"Say hello to the -time Asia Cup Champions! #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022," tweeted BCCI Women.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian women's team on their seventh title win.

"We clinch the Asia Cup once again! Many congratulations to our women's team for winning the Asia Cup for a record 7th time! #AsiaCup2022Final," tweeted Tendulkar.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also congratulated the Indian women's team on their win.

"Congratulations @BCCIWomen. Way to go," he said.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his joy on Women in Blue's win.

"Congratulations To #TeamIndia For An Amazing Win at the #AsiaCup2022," tweeted Dhawan.



Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also commended Women in Blue for their "powerful performance".

"Powerful performance by the @BCCIWomen in the #AsiaCup2022Final against Sri Lanka Congratulations on lifting the Women's Asia Cup for the 7th time! #INDvSL" tweeted Raina.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh also congratulated the women's team for their "magnificent performance".

"Magnificent performance & what a big win for India's women cricket team against Sri Lanka to win their seventh Asia Cup title! Hearty congratulations to the team for the successful journey in the tournament. I am sure this victory march is going to continue. @BCCI @JayShah," tweeted Harbhajan.

Some former Indian women cricketers also congratulated the team on their victory.

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj congratulated the team for their seventh Asia Cup triumph.

"Congratulations @BCCIWomen for clinching their 7th Asia Cup title. A wonderful effort from all involved. Well played!," tweeted Mithali.

Former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami commended the women's team for "brilliant team effort".

"Congratulations @BCCIWomen on winning the #AsiaCup for the 7th time! A brilliant team effort. So proud of you all. @BCCI #AsiaCup2022Final," tweeted Jhulan.

Anjum Chopra, former Indian skipper, also commended Women in Blue for their "convincing and comprehensive" win.

"Finally! Asia cup champions back again! Well done ladies @BCCIWomen. Convincing and comprehensive. #CHAMPIONS #AsiaCupWomen #INDvSL," tweeted Anjum. (ANI)

