Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Gautam Gambhir as former opener turns 41

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who turned 41 on Friday.

"242 international matches, 10324 international runs. Here's wishing the 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup winners, @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday," The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a tweet.

Former India batter Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, praised Gambhir for being "a gracious human being."

"Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead," Suresh Raina tweeted.



Yuvraj Singh, who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, praised Gambhir for being 'a champion in true sense'.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear brother @GautamGambhir - a champion in every sense! Lots of love GG. Hope to see you soon," former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Former India captain Mithali Raj also took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday! You have been relentless in the service of the nation on and off the field. May God bless you with success and happiness."

Gambhir played a key role in India's World Cup victory in 2007 and 2011. His 97 in the 2011 World Cup final still gives a sense of joy to every Indian cricket fan. The southpaw led the Men in Blue to victory in the T20 World Cup final at Wanderers in Johannesburg by scoring 75 against Pakistan.

Having represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Gambhir has over 6000 runs to his name in limited overs. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL Seasons in 2012 and 2014 which was a remarkable achievement. (ANI)

