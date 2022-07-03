Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Indian cricket fraternity extended birthday wishes to former spinner Harbhajan, as he turned 42 on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned all the records achieved by the former spinner and wrote, "367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets and 3,569 intl. runs st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner Here's wishing @harbhajan_singh- one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday."

Former India batter Virender Sehwag wrote, "Old is gold, wishing a match-winner and a guy who tries to keep the atmosphere jovial everywhere he goes, my friend @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday."

"Happiest Birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh. Wish you loads of success & happiness. Lots of love to you and your family. See you soon #HappyBirthdayBhajjuPa," tweeted former India batter, Suresh Raina.

Apart from this, cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir posted a picture with the former spinner and extended his greetings.



"Happy Birthday Bhajji pa! You may be done with bowling, but you can never be done with entertaining! Keep shining brother @harbhajan_singh," tweeted Gambhir.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and posted a video for Harbhajan and wrote, "Janamdin di lakh lakh mubarakan my dear brother! Rabb tennu sariya khushiyan dein! Lots of love #SinghIsKing@harbhajan_singh."

In December last year, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue. He has 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side.

Harbhajan retired after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

