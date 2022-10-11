Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Hardik Pandya

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who turned 29 on Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended birthday wishes to the batter while sharing photos of him cutting a cake with his teammates.

"Many many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7. #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.



Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Pandya on his birthday and also wished him luck for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"Many happy returns of the day to you @hardikpandya7. Enjoy the game & best wishes for the World Cup," tweeted Tendulkar.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who is in Australia with Pandya and the rest of the Indian squad for T20 World Cup also shared a picture with the all-rounder and KL Rahul.

"One with the birthday boy," said Kohli in his Instagram story.





The wishes were extended by Pandya's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans, who won their maiden IPL title under his captaincy in their debut this year.

""It's #PapaPandya Day! #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya," tweeted the official handle of Gujarat Titans.

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina also tweeted, "Happy Birthday to one of the finest players @hardikpandya7, a true genius and a prodigy to so many who aspire to become like you. Wishing you abundant love & roaring success brother #HardikPandya."

Former Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh wished Pandya the best health, life and career.

"Happy Birthday @hardikpandya7. Keep rocking always. May you have an outstanding year ahead. Wish you best of health, life and career," he tweeted.

Indian middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara also extended wishes to star T20I player.

"Wish you a very happy birthday @hardikpandya7 have a wonderful day. All the best for the World Cup!," he tweeted.

Pandya has represented India in 66 ODIs and scored 1,386 runs at an average of 33.80 with eight half-centuries under his belt. 92 is his best individual score in ODIs. He has taken 63 wickets in the 50-over format.

The right-hand batter has also played 73 T20Is in which he has scored 989 runs at an average of 25.35. Two half-centuries have been scored by Pandya in the shortest format, with the best score of 71*. He has also taken 54 wickets in the format.

Besides this, Pandya has played 11 Test matches for India in which he has scored 532 runs with one century and four half-centuries. 17 scalps have been taken by Pandya in the longer format.

The 29-year-old is also the part of Gujarat Titans squad which won IPL 2022, which was also their debut season. As a captain and player, Pandya led the side from the front, making 487 runs in 15 matches with four fifties. He also took eight wickets for his side. (ANI)

