Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Star batter Virat Kohli among others took to social media to extend birthday wishes to Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, who turns 32 today.

Virat took to Instagram to extend his wishes to India's newest T20I cricket sensation.

"Happy birthday Sky, wishing you great success," said Virat in his Instagram story.



BCCI also extended birthday wishes to Suryakumar Yadav.

"Wishing the dashing and stylish #TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar

a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also shared a picture of him standing along with Suryakumar on a large chessboard while extending wishes to the batter.

"Happy birthday BHAU @surya_14kumar #Mr360," tweeted Chahal.





Indian Test middle order Cheteshwar Pujara also wished Suryakumar Yadav, tweeting, "Many happy returns of the day @surya_14kumar! Have a successful and a blessed year ahead."



Batter Shreyas Iyer shared a picture of him and Suryakumar in whites while wishing him.

"Happy birthday @surya_14kumar," tweeted Iyer.



Suryakumar Yadav has made a great impact in India's T20I set-up during his short career so far.

In his 28 appearances so far for India in T20Is, he has scored 811 runs across 26 innings at an average of 36.86. He has scored one century and six half-centuries in the format so far. Suryakumar has a superb strike rate of 173.29 in T20Is, which is the fourth-highest career strike rate in the shortest format.

He is also India's highest-ranked T20I batter currently, having the fourth rank with 755 rating points.

Besides this, he has also represented Men in Blue in 13 ODIs, across which he has scored 340 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.00. Two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 64.

Suryakumar is also a prolific Indian Premier League (IPL) batter, in which he has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and is currently playing for Mumbai Indians. In 123 matches so far, he has scored 2,644 runs at an average of 30.39. Sixteen half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score being 82. (ANI)

