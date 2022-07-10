Indian cricket fraternity extends wishes to Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): As former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar turns 73 today, fans and cricketers flooded social media with wishes for the veteran.

Gavaskar, better known as 'Sunny' and 'Little Master', was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10,122 runs including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs he played for India, he scored 3,092 runs.

He was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs.

"233 international games 13,214 international runs 1983 World Cup-winner First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great - a very happy birthday," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.



"He was one opener you wanted to see back of. Because when he gets in, he books lunch and dinner and overnight accommodation. Happy birthday to one of India's greatest batters - Sunil Gavaskar," International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

"1983 World Cup winner First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests 1983 World Cup winner by a batter in a debut series Here's wishing the legend of the game, Sunil Gavaskar a very Happy Birthday," Mumbai Cricket Association tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha also wished him on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday sir! God bless you...."

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals also wished Gavaskar on his birthday.

"Wishing the little master and legend, Sunil Gavaskar, a very happy birthday! Have an amazing one, maestro," tweeted RCB.

"S for Stylish. S for Sunil Gavaskar. Happy birthday to India's OG Little Master," Rajasthan Royals tweeted. (ANI)

