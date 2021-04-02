Indian cricketers would add huge value to 'The Hundred': Morgan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan feels Indian cricketers will add to the charm of 'The Hundred' if they feature in the showpiece event.

The Hundred is a new 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament later this year in English summer.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper also said that there are a lot of players in the Indian camp who would love to play 'The Hundred'.

"Just having conversations out here about 'The Hundred', I know that there are Indian cricketers out here who would love to play in The Hundred and other competitions around the world," Morgan told 'Sky Sports'.

"They love travelling and experiencing new conditions and cultures, and they would add huge value to a tournament like that," he added.



Teams will play two T20 World Cups (in India and Australia) before they face each other in an ODI World Cup in 2023. The World Cup-winning skipper Morgan feels England has a better chance to win the next 50-over World Cup.

"I think we are actually quite a strong chance. I think by the time we reach the 50-over World Cup there will be dymamics of that game that are replicated from the two T20 World Cups," said Morgan.

"Given the pool of talent we have, our chances of going, competing and winning are a lot better than they were in 2019," he added.

In the 2019 World Cup, England defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title at the Lord's cricket ground.

The final between England and New Zealand on July 14, 2019, could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent Super Over. In the Super Over, both teams managed to score 15 runs each, but England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the final. England had smashed more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match. (ANI)

