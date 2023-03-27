Indian Masters T10 tournament to be held from June 14 onwards

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The most iconic legends of international cricket players will be part of the revolutionary new tournament, The Indian Masters T10, which will start from June 14 onwards and will conclude on June 28 this year.

The thrilling 10-over format league will consist of 19 matches spread across 12 game days. The tournament will have six franchisees with each team co-owned by an A-list Bollywood celebrity along with a large corporate house.

After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, the inaugural edition of the Indian Masters T10 is finally here. The very best retired icons of global cricket are on their way to India to take part in a highly entertaining tournament that will see nostalgia reach new heights. A total of 90 former legends of international cricket will battle it out in 10-overs-a-side matches that will last only 90 minutes, as they showcase their exhilarating skill in some fast-paced thrilling action filled with a lot of sixes and wickets.

Former Indian cricket stars like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Mohammed Kaif and many others top international names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Jacque Kallis, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Brett Lee are expected to take part in the 1st ever edition of the Indian Masters T10 set to be held in India, with a plethora of retired Indian and International cricketers set to be part of the competition.



The new logo of the Indian Masters T10 was also revealed at the reception in the evening.

During the announcement press conference in Mumbai at St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Shaji-Ul- Mulk, Chairman, of T10 Sports Management, said as per a press release from T10, "We are thrilled to bring to India the T10 brand of cricket engaging the legendary masters of the game."

Speaking on the momentous occasion Mohammed Kaif and Robin Uthappa, who was present at the press conference in St. Regis spoke about the Indian Masters T10 with immense delight.

Mohammed Kaif, said, "I have commentated on the Abu Dhabi T10, and always wanted to play in it because it is such an exciting format, finally I have got the chance and I cannot wait to step out on the pitch for it. Since it is such a fast-paced format, it becomes a game of skill and power, not fitness which is especially suited to former cricketers like us. The approach of each player is also to go all guns blazing from the first ball itself, so expect a lot of sixes, wickets and stunning catches throughout the tournament, which will get fans off their seats."

"I think when legends of the game come together and play it brings back a lot of memories and makes you nostalgic, which I really enjoy and it's always nice for me. To be able to be a part of this Indian Masters T10 League, I think is actually a pleasure and the fact, that I get to play with a lot of my teammates throughout my career to actually interact with them again and go back into that mindset of competing together would be absolutely the best. I am very excited as well for the Indian Masters T10, I honestly cannot wait", said Robin Uthappa while adding to Kaif's sentiment. (ANI)

