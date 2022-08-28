Indian players speak on rivalry with Pakistan ahead of blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 clash

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 28 (ANI): Ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match today, Indian players spoke on rivalry with Pakistan after their defeat in the last T20I World Cup 2021.

India will start its Asia Cup title defence in a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Dubai today.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that what the team needs to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition.

"First game on 28th. We will try to be in present. Preparation-wise, we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition. We have to think of this as our just another opposition who we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it," said Rohit in a video posted by BCCI which also featured other members of Team India in it.

Virat Kohli also said that as a player, it is like any other game for him.

"Of course the environment outside can pull you in. But it is for you to enjoy and get excited about till the time you get into the park. Then, it is usual business for you," he added.

KL Rahul, India's star batter who recently returned to national side, said that it is a great chance for India to challenge itself and said that the current Pakistan team is really good and has played good cricket in last couple years.

"It is a high-pressure game and will continue to be so," he added.

Star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav also said that while he has heard lot of talks about the rivalry while growing up, it is just another game for him when he is on the field with his teammates.

"All our preparations and routines reflect on the ground. When I go on the ground, it stays the same. I just try to stay in my zone and play the game," he added.



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also admitted that there is a lot of focus on this game and the team as players tries to deliver good performances.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said that the atmosphere in these hyped-up matches is very interesting.

"But as a player, we try only one thing, to give our 100 per cent. There is a lot of pressure and expectations," he added.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said that the hype generated by fans for the India-Pakistan clash is understandable given the emotions that people have for the sport and this rivalry.

"But for us, we have to ensure that we keep outside noise away from us and focus on what we need to be focusing on," he added.

So far, both sides have locked horns on nine occasions in T20I matches. India has an edge overall, with wins in seven matches out of these. Pakistan has won only two.

But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 back in October last year, in which India suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes. Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (68*) meant that Men in Blue succumbed to a shocking defeat.

India will be looking forward to putting up a big fight this time around. They have been in fantastic form as of late, having defeated England and West Indies in their respective territories in ODI and T20I series. They are also the number one side in T20Is.

Coming to Pakistan, they are the third-ranked side in ICC T20I rankings and are not to be taken lightly.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain. (ANI)

