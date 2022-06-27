Indian spinner Chahal open up about bowling in cold conditions of Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], June 27 (ANI): After delivering a top-class spell in the first T20I against Ireland, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about bowling in the tough cold conditions in Dublin.

Blistering knocks by Deepak Hooda and Hardik guided Team India to a seven-wicket over Ireland, in a rain-curtailed first T20I of the two-match series, here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday.

After heavy rain, the assigned 20 overs were reduced to 12 per side with revised conditions. The powerplay was from one to four overs with only three bowlers who can bowl two overs and two bowlers could bowl three overs.

Chahal took one wicket and conceded only 11 runs in his entire three-over spell. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic spell.



"Very difficult (in these cold conditions). I felt like a finger spinner today (smiles). Sometimes it's hard but you have to adapt to every condition," said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

"He (Hardik) gave liberty to bowl whatever I want to bowl. The atmosphere is pretty chilled. No, I'm not okay I'm wearing three sweaters right now," he added.

Hooda smashed 47 runs off 29 balls while Hardik played a knock of 24 runs off 12 balls, and helped Team India to chase down the target of 109 runs in just 9.2 overs, with seven wickets in hand. For Ireland, Craig Young was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped two wickets while Joshua Little settled with one.

Earlier in the first innings, Harry Tector's unbeaten 64 guided Ireland to 108/4 against India. while for visitors Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Avesh Khan scalped one wicket apiece.

With this win, India have taken a lead by 1-0, in the two-match series and both the teams will be squaring off for the second T20I on Tuesday. (ANI)

