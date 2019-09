Indian squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

The Junior Selection committee met in Mumbai and selected a 15-man squad for the tournament which is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in November.

Squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Vinayak Gupta (NCA), Aryan Juyal (UPCA), B.R. Sharath (C & WK) (KSCA), Chinmay Sutar (MCA), Yash Rathod (VCA), Arman Jaffer (MCA), Sanveer Singh (PCA), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Team Rajasthan), Hrithik Shokeen (DDCA), S.A. Desai (GCA), Arshdeep Singh (PCA), S.R. Dubey (VCA), Kumar Suraj (JSCA), P. Rekhade (VCA), Kuldip Yadav (DDCA). (ANI)