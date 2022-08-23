Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tested positive for the virus in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," read a statement from the BCCI.

Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report.



The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on August 23, 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in UAE, starting from August 27 through September 11.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India is the current defending champion, having won the 2018 edition of the tournament, its seventh title. It is the most successful team in tournament's history.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

