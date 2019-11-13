Indian team practises with pink ball ahead of first Test against Bangladesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Indian cricket team was seen practising with a pink ball here on Monday ahead of their first Test match against Bangladesh.

The first Test match between both teams will commence from November 14. The second match, a day-night Test, which will be played with a pink ball, will start from November 22.

As it will be the first-ever day-night Test, India batsman Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which both players can be seen talking about the challenges that await the Indian team.

"Pujara, Rahane looking forward to the historic pink-ball Test. Ahead of the Test series, #TeamIndia batsmen @ajinkyarahane88 and @cheteshwar1 are excited to play the pink-ball Test and consider adaptation the key," BCCI tweeted.

"Day-night would be really interesting. Earlier, I played in the Duleep Trophy with the pink ball and it was interesting. Now we will play the international day-night Test. Yes, it will be exciting," Pujara said.

"During the day, there would be no concerns regarding the visibility of the pink ball. In my opinion, the twilight period would be really challenging as to how one sights the ball. When I talked to other players, they told me picking the ball out of wrist spinners was a challenge," he added.

Rahane said that adapting to the new conditions would not be a problem for the Indian side.

"I am very excited as it is a new challenge. When we play the match, we will get the idea then. When we have practice sessions before the match, then only we can assess how pink ball behaves. From the fan point of view, it would be really exciting," Rahane said.

"As a batsman, playing late would be the key. The pink ball swings late and it would be essential in playing the ball late. I do not think there would be any problems in adapting," he added. (ANI)

