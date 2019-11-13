The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played with a pink ball.
The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played with a pink ball.

Indian team practises with pink ball ahead of first Test against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:28 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Indian cricket team was seen practising with a pink ball here on Monday ahead of their first Test match against Bangladesh.
The first Test match between both teams will commence from November 14. The second match, a day-night Test, which will be played with a pink ball, will start from November 22.
As it will be the first-ever day-night Test, India batsman Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which both players can be seen talking about the challenges that await the Indian team.
"Pujara, Rahane looking forward to the historic pink-ball Test. Ahead of the Test series, #TeamIndia batsmen @ajinkyarahane88 and @cheteshwar1 are excited to play the pink-ball Test and consider adaptation the key," BCCI tweeted.
"Day-night would be really interesting. Earlier, I played in the Duleep Trophy with the pink ball and it was interesting. Now we will play the international day-night Test. Yes, it will be exciting," Pujara said.
"During the day, there would be no concerns regarding the visibility of the pink ball. In my opinion, the twilight period would be really challenging as to how one sights the ball. When I talked to other players, they told me picking the ball out of wrist spinners was a challenge," he added.
Rahane said that adapting to the new conditions would not be a problem for the Indian side.
"I am very excited as it is a new challenge. When we play the match, we will get the idea then. When we have practice sessions before the match, then only we can assess how pink ball behaves. From the fan point of view, it would be really exciting," Rahane said.
"As a batsman, playing late would be the key. The pink ball swings late and it would be essential in playing the ball late. I do not think there would be any problems in adapting," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:36 IST

Pak pacer Nasam Shah to not return home after his mother's death

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Nasim Shah will not be returning home from Australia after his mother passed away early Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad due to hamstring injury

London [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn himself from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches due to a hamstring injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:06 IST

Harbhajan was a bit of 'nemesis' for me throughout my career,...

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has revealed that spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the toughest bowlers he faced in his career and he even labelled him a 'nemesis'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:34 IST

Hong Kong Open: Sameer Verma knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing to Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 in a first-round match here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:25 IST

Has always been great to have duels with Sergio Ramos: Robert Lewandowski

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski has said that it has always been great to have duels with Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:21 IST

Glamorgan announces signing of Marnus Labuschagne for 2020 and...

Cardiff [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Glamorgan have announced the signing of Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the upcoming 2020 and 2021 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:25 IST

Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after facing a defeat in the first round.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:19 IST

On this day, Rohit Sharma registered highest individual score in ODIs

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): It was on November 13, 2014, when opening batsman Rohit Sharma, popularly known as the 'Hitman' registered the highest individual ODI score.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 07:43 IST

Mohamed Salah withdraws from Egypt squad after aggravating ankle injury

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has withdrawn himself from the Egypt squad for this week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after aggravating an ankle injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:49 IST

Karate helped me becoming a fighter: Matteo Guendouzi

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi feels that karate has helped him a lot in terms of developing a fighter mentality on the pitch

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:52 IST

We try and produce high standards in every single game: Robertson

Liverpool [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson has said that he and his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold 'try and produce high standards in every single game'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:23 IST

Nottinghamshire appoints Kevin Shine as assistant coach

Nottingham [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Nottinghamshire on Tuesday appointed Kevin Shine as their Assistant Coach.

Read More
iocl