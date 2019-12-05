India's blind cricket team whitewash Nepal in ODI series

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): India's blind cricket team defeated Nepal by 126 runs in the third and final ODI and as a result, won the series 3-0.

In the match, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. In trying to find a perfect combination, the side once again tried a new opening pair of Lokesh and Ravi.

The openers put on a half-century stand for the first wicket before Lokesh's dismissal at the individual score of 24.

Ravi batted well for his 46 but a judgment error by the umpire sent him back to the pavilion. Skipper Sunil and local boy Faisal both brought up their half-centuries as India finished at 254/5 in their allotted 40 overs.

India started off with two B1(totally blind) bowlers. And they struck gold as the first four wickets of Nepal fell cheaply.

Nilesh and Vishnu got three wickets among themselves while Kalia ran out the Nepal opener.

Nepal's innings folded on the score of 128. Sunil was given the man of the match award for his knock of 76.

Both sides will now take on each other in the three-match T20I series at Dehradun.

Brief Scores: India 254/5 (Sunil 76, Faisal 59, Hemraj 3-51) defeat Nepal 128/10 (Madan 14, Manoj 12, Nilesh 2-17) by 126 runs. (ANI)

