India's GS Lakshmi set to become Ist female match referee to officiate men's ODI

Dubai [UAE], Dec 5 (ANI): Former India women cricketer GS Lakshmi will become the first woman match referee to oversee a men's One-Day International match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

Lakshmi first assignment will be on December 8 when the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America lock horns at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 opener.

"It feels great, having anything assigned 'first' to your name gives me a sense of pride. This being a big ICC event it feels great to be officiating at this level," ICC quoted Lakshmi as saying.

ICC Men's WCL 2 Fixtures:

8 December: UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

9 December: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

11 December: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

12 December: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1)

14 December: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)

15 December: UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)

