India's net practice session cancelled due to rain

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:00 IST

We have come here to win, says David Miller

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): As South Africa and India get ready to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, Proteas batsman David Miller said the side has come here to win and the "young squad" is looking forward to the challenge.