India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin turns 36; here's a look at his records

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is celebrating his 36th birthday on Saturday and has several accomplishments to his credit.

Ever since his international cricket debut in 2010, he has established himself as a key part of the Indian team and has played a vital role in its success, especially in Test cricket. Here is a look at some of his records and major achievements.

-Ashwin is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 442 scalps. He is the second-most successful Indian Test bowler ever, next to spin wizard Anil Kumble (619). Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka has the highest number of Test wickets with 800 scalps.

-At 36 years of age, the spinner is among the top 20 most-successful international cricket bowlers ever, placed at number 19th with 659 international wickets. Muralitharan tops the chart with 1,347 international wickets.

-Ashwin is the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets (45 Tests), 300 wickets (54 Tests) and 350 wickets (66 Tests) in the longer format. He is also the second-fastest bowler to reach 400 Test wickets (77 Tests) and the third-fastest to reach 200 Test scalps (37 Tests).

-The spinner has won a total of nine 'Man of the Series' awards in Test cricket, the second-highest in the format's history next to Muralitharan (11) and the highest by an Indian.

-He has 30 five-wicket hauls in international cricket, the 10th highest in the format and the second highest by an Indian next to Anil Kumble (38). Muralitharan has the highest number of five-wicket hauls (77).



-Ashwin was the highest-wicket taker in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, with a total of 71 wickets. He played a key part in India's runners-up finish in the event.

-The all-rounder is among only four Indian players to have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test besides Ravindra Jadeja, Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar. In fact, he has done it on three different occasions.

-He won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2016.

-Ashwin was a member of the Indian team that won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

-Ashwin has won two Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011) and Champions League T20 titles (2010 and 2014) with Chennai Super Kings.

In 86 Test matches, he has scored 2,931 runs at an average of 26.88. Five centuries and 12 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 124. He has also taken 442 wickets in the longer format, the eighth-highest in the format. Ashwin's best figures in Tests are 7/59.

In 113 ODIs, he has scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44. One half-century has come out of his bat in the 50-over format. His best individual score in the format is 65. Ashwin has captured 151 wickets in this format, with the best bowling figures of 4/25.

In 56 T20Is, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 32.20. Ashwin's best score in this format is 31*. He has also taken 66 wickets in this format, with the best bowling figures of 4/8. (ANI)

