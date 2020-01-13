India's squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup announced, Harmanpreet to lead

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women on Sunday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup">ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team in the premier tournament while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

BCCI Women took to Twitter and wrote: "Squad Announcement @ImHarmanpreet will lead India's charge at @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia."

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

The World Cup will commence from February 21 when the hosts Australia will take on India. (ANI)

